AT&T (NYSE:T), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for AT&T
AT&T Questions & Answers
The latest price target for AT&T (NYSE: T) was reported by Wolfe Research on June 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $22.00 expecting T to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.36% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for AT&T (NYSE: T) was provided by Wolfe Research, and AT&T maintained their peer perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of AT&T, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for AT&T was filed on June 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest AT&T (T) rating was a maintained with a price target of $27.00 to $22.00. The current price AT&T (T) is trading at is $20.88, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
