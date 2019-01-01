Jabil (NYSE:JBL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Jabil
Jabil Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Jabil (NYSE: JBL) was reported by Goldman Sachs on June 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $69.00 expecting JBL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.26% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Jabil (NYSE: JBL) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Jabil maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Jabil, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Jabil was filed on June 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Jabil (JBL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $78.00 to $69.00. The current price Jabil (JBL) is trading at is $61.47, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
