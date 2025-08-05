August 5, 2025 5:50 AM 3 min read

Why Palantir Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter and raised its full-year guidance.

Palantir reported second-quarter revenue of $1.004 billion, beating analyst estimates of $939.71 million. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 14 cents per share.

Palantir shares jumped 5.3% to $169.18 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Arteris, Inc. AIP shares gained 56.4% to $14.78 in pre-market trading after the company announced a deal with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD for its next generation of AI chiplet design.
  • STAAR Surgical Company STAA climbed 45.2% to $26.84 in pre-market trading after Alcon agrees to acquire the company.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc ADAP shares jumped 42.2% to $0.1128 in pre-market trading.
  • Rubico Inc. RUBI gained 36.4% to $4.64 in pre-market trading. Rubico announced commencement of trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC rose 35.1% to $13.25 in pre-market trading following the company's announcement of promising preclinical data for the treatment of biliary tract cancer.
  • Primoris Services Corporation PRIM gained 18.3% to $110.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised both its FY25 adjusted EPS and GAAP EPS guidance.
  • Offerpad Solutions Inc. OPAD rose 17.3% to $1.42 in pre-market trading following the release of its second-quarter financial results.
  • Ameresco, Inc. AMRC surged 17% to $19.53 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • Smith & Nephew plc SNN rose 14.5% to $35.28 in pre-market trading.

Losers

  • Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. INSP dipped 25% to $98.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter GAAPEPS results and cut its FY25 guidance below estimates.
  • Ichor Holdings, Ltd. ICHR declined 24.3% to $15.24 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results and issued third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • agilon health, inc. AGL fell 23.4% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after posting weak quarterly results.
  • BT Brands, Inc. BTBD dipped 16.4% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after jumping 69% on Monday.
  • GreenPower Motor Company Inc. GP fell 16% to $0.3780 in pre-market trading after jumping 35% on Monday.
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX declined 14.5% to $403.85 in pre-market trading following the release of its second-quarter financial results. Additionally, the company announced results from its Vx-993 Phase 2 trial.
  • Semrush Holdings, Inc. SEMR fell 14.1% to $7.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported a second-quarter EPS miss.
  • Navitas Semiconductor Corporation NVTS shares fell 14.1% to $6.92 in pre-market trading after the company issued third-quarter sales guidance below estimates..
  • Snail, Inc. SNAL shares tumbled 13.3% to $0.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. KD fell 12.2% to $32.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported a first-quarter revenue miss.

