GE Vernova Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lennox International, General Dynamics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 200 points on Wednesday.

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. GEV rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company posted better-than-expected second-quarter 2025 earnings and raised its full-year guidance.

The energy transition company reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.86, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69. Revenue came in at $9.11 billion, exceeding Wall Street's expectations of $8.78 billion.

GE Vernova shares climbed 13.5% to $623.10 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme ABVX shares jumped 548% to $66.13 after the company announced that Obefazimod met all its key secondary endpoints. JMP Securities raised its price target on the stock from $33 to $39.

shares jumped 548% to $66.13 after the company announced that Obefazimod met all its key secondary endpoints. JMP Securities raised its price target on the stock from $33 to $39. aTyr Pharma, In c. ATYR gained 31.7% to $6.90.

c. gained 31.7% to $6.90. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc . IOVA rose 28% to $4.0050. Chardan Capital maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

. rose 28% to $4.0050. Chardan Capital maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC gained 23% to $16.73.

gained 23% to $16.73. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW jumped 19.6% to $58.78 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

jumped 19.6% to $58.78 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Cal-Maine Foods, In c. CALM rose 19.2% to $124.93 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and beat its EPS and revenue estimates.

c. rose 19.2% to $124.93 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and beat its EPS and revenue estimates. Vicor Corporation VICR rose 18.7% to $53.66 following second-quarter results.

rose 18.7% to $53.66 following second-quarter results. Liberty Energy In c. LBRT gained 18.5% to $13.34 after the company and Oklo announced an alliance to offer an integrated deployment strategy.

c. gained 18.5% to $13.34 after the company and Oklo announced an alliance to offer an integrated deployment strategy. Humacyte, Inc . HUMA rose 18% to $2.7150 after the company announced the first Symvess sale to a U.S. military treatment facility.

. rose 18% to $2.7150 after the company announced the first Symvess sale to a U.S. military treatment facility. Valneva SE VALN climbed 17.5% to $7.32.

climbed 17.5% to $7.32. Krispy Kreme, Inc . DNUT gained 16.2% to $4.80. The stock's sudden rise appears to be driven by retail investors, with the company gaining increased attention on various social media platforms.

. gained 16.2% to $4.80. The stock's sudden rise appears to be driven by retail investors, with the company gaining increased attention on various social media platforms. Toyota Motor Corporatio n TM climbed 13.3% to $192.68. Shares of US-listed Japanese stocks traded higher after President Trump announced a trade deal with Japan.

n climbed 13.3% to $192.68. Shares of US-listed Japanese stocks traded higher after President Trump announced a trade deal with Japan. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc . TMO rose 12.7% to $481.78 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

. rose 12.7% to $481.78 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC gained 12.5% to $34.19. Shares of US-listed Japanese stocks traded higher after President Trump announced a trade deal with Japan.

gained 12.5% to $34.19. Shares of US-listed Japanese stocks traded higher after President Trump announced a trade deal with Japan. Pegasystems Inc . PEGA rose 10% to $56.03 after the company reported second-quarter financial results and beat its adjusted EPS and revenue estimates.

. rose 10% to $56.03 after the company reported second-quarter financial results and beat its adjusted EPS and revenue estimates. Manhattan Associates, Inc. MANH gained 10% to $223.06 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates.

gained 10% to $223.06 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates. Lennox International Inc. LII jumped 10% to $682.00 following upbeat second-quarter results.

jumped 10% to $682.00 following upbeat second-quarter results. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc . ARWR jumped 9.8% to $16.43 fter the company issued a statement reaffirming the strength of its exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics.

. jumped 9.8% to $16.43 fter the company issued a statement reaffirming the strength of its exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics. Stellantis N.V. STLA rose 9.6% to $10.16.

rose 9.6% to $10.16. General Dynamics Corporation GD gained 6.4% to $316.80 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

