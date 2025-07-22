Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Industrials Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the industrials sector.

United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS

Dividend Yield: 6.63%

6.63% Citigroup analyst Ariel Rosa maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $122 to $127 on July 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

JP Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $110 to $107 on July 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

UPS will release second-quarter results on Tuesday, July 29.

Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest UPS news.

Robert Half Inc. RHI

Dividend Yield: 5.65%

5.65% Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $50 to $45 on April 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

JP Morgan analyst Andrew Steinerman maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $65 to $47 on April 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Robert Half announced it expects to release second-quarter earnings results on Wednesday, July 23.

Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest RHI news

Karat Packaging Inc. KRT

Dividend Yield: 6.59%

6.59% Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Hold rating and increased the price target from $28 to $31 on May 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

William Blair analyst Ryan Merkel downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on Jan. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

On June 10, Karat Packaging announced it priced a secondary offering of 1.5 million shares at $27 per share.

Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest KRT news

