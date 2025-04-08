Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys The Dip: Congresswoman Purchases Shares Of Apple, Amazon, Nike And More Following Tariff-Related Sell-Off

Zinger Key Points
- U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is buying the sharp tariff-related pullback.
- The latest disclosure from Greene continues a trend of increased trading activity in recent years.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has been buying the sharp pullback in markets spurred by President Donald Trump’s sweeping reciprocal tariff announcement last week.
What To Know: Greene on Tuesday disclosed the purchase of several stocks that faced steep drawdowns last week, including tech giants Apple Inc AAPL and Amazon.com Inc AMZN. The purchases were made on April 3 and April 4, according to the Benzinga Government Trades tracker.
The latest disclosure from Greene continues a trend of increased trading activity in recent years after she made limited moves in 2022 and 2023. Greene has developed a strong relationship with Trump and Tesla’s Elon Musk, and has a role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
After disclosing the purchase of shares of a Bitcoin BTC/USD ETF last month, Greene appears to be ramping up bets on some of the names that sold off on tariff-related concerns.
Here’s a look at the stocks Greene purchased last week:
- Amazon.com Inc AMZN
- Apple Inc AAPL
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRK
- Caterpillar Inc CAT
- Dell Technologies Inc DELL
- FedEx Corp FDX
- IMPINJ Inc PI
- JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM
- Lam Research Corp LRCX
- Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU
- Nike Inc NKE
- Norfolk Southern Corp NSC
- Old Dominion Freight Line Inc ODFL
- QUALCOMM Inc QCOM
- RH RH
- Southern Co SO
- United Parcel Service Inc UPS
All trades reported in the filing have a reported value ranging from $1,000 to $15,000.
It’s worth noting that broader markets are rebounding on Monday on hopes the Trump administration will be able to ink trade deals to lower tariffs.
Photo: Phil Mistry/Shutterstock.
