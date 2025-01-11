Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week — here’s a look at some of our top stories.

The major indices experienced consecutive weekly losses, with the S&P 500 falling 1.9%, the Nasdaq Composite dropping 2.3%, and the Dow sliding nearly 1.9% this week.

Wall Street’s post-election rally was erased amid rising concerns over interest rates, fueled by a strong labor market, soaring inflation expectations, and escalating geopolitical tensions as President-elect Donald Trump nears a return to the White House.

December’s nonfarm payrolls surged to 256,000, far surpassing estimates, intensifying pressure on the Federal Reserve to curb inflation. Meanwhile, new sanctions targeting Russian oil companies and a spike in oil prices added further market instability.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week’s most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

“AMD Reveals New AI Processors, Gaming Products Ahead Of CES 2025, Shares Rise,” by Piero Cingari, highlights Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD unveiling the Ryzen AI Max series processors and enterprise-focused Ryzen PRO chips, showcasing AI-powered performance innovations for PCs, laptops, and gaming devices, sparking investor optimism.

“Rivian’s Strong Deliveries, R2 Line Plans And VW JV Expansion Drive Analyst Optimism,” by Anusuya Lahiri, highlights Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN achieving 51,579 EV deliveries in 2024, surpassing analyst expectations, with plans for its 2026 R2 line and expanded joint ventures with Volkswagen AG VWAGY driving a positive outlook despite EV tax credit concerns.

“From Earth To The Moon: Intuitive Machines And Nokia Launch 4G/LTE Network,” by Lekha Gupta, details the integration of Intuitive Machines Inc. LUNR and Nokia Corp. NOK technologies to deploy the first 4G/LTE lunar network during the IM-2 mission, enabling high-definition video and telemetry transmission via the Athena lander.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Netflix Q4 To Show Advertising, Live Sports Strength, Analyst Says: ‘Multiyear Narrative Of Compounded Growth’

Nike Analyst Turns Bullish: ‘Visible Recovery Story’ In 2025

Taiwan Semiconductor Ramps Up Production in Japan, US, and Germany to Diversify Away from China

The Bears

“Nvidia CEO Sends Quantum Stocks Lower: Poll Finds Over 50% Pick Rigetti Or Skip For 2025,” by Chris Katje, reports on Nvidia Corp NVDA CEO Jensen Huang's cautionary remarks about quantum computing’s practical timeline impacting stocks like Rigetti Computing Inc. RGTI, Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT, and D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS, with Benzinga readers favoring Rigetti for 2025 despite steep declines.

“Dogecoin To Drop Further? Top Analyst Foresees Possible Dump For Memecoin If Bitcoin Doesn’t Bounce,” by Aniket Verma, highlights analysts' concerns about Dogecoin DOGE/USD, with one linking its potential decline to Bitcoin BTC/USD failing to recover, while another foresees a drop to $0.30 amid ongoing crypto market weakness.

“China’s Export Crackdown Hits Boeing, Lockheed Martin, And More,” by Erica Kollmann, highlights China’s export ban on dual-use items to 28 U.S. companies, including Boeing Co. BA, Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT, General Dynamics Corp. GD, and RTX Corp. RTX, as part of escalating trade tensions and retaliation for U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Biden Set To Ban Future Offshore Oil Drilling: 4 Stocks, 2 ETFs To Watch

Goldman Sachs Flags Market Correction Risk As Inflation, Trump Policies Stir Uncertainty

US Steel, Nippon Steel Sue Biden Administration, Cleveland-Cliffs, Union In Response To Blocked Merger

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.