Dogecoin To Drop Further? Top Analyst Foresees Possible Dump For Memecoin If Bitcoin Doesn't Bounce

A popular analyst anticipated a further decline in Dogecoin’s DOGE/USD value on Tuesday amid the broader slump that rocked the cryptocurrency market.

What Happened: Kevin, known for sharing insights and forecasting price movements for the king of meme coins, expressed a bearish outlook in an X post.

“If BTC doesn’t bounce, then this probably has lower to go before finding a bottom,” the analyst cautioned, linking DOGE’s destiny with Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

Kevin had previously indicated that DOGE was “not in control of itself,” and its fate lies “purely in Bitcoin’s hands.”

Pretty bearish close for #Dogecoin. If #BTC doesn't bounce then this probably has lower to go before finding a bottom. pic.twitter.com/Rh3wJ3KT3Q — Kevin (@Kev_Capital_TA) January 8, 2025

On similar lines, More Crypto Online, a widely followed X account dedicated to cryptocurrency technical analysis, projected DOGE to slip to $0.30 after the price dipped below a key support level.

“I would therefore not be surprised if the price drops back to 30 cents before making another attempt to rally. In this case, I would view it as an opportunity,” More Crypto Online said, sensing a chance to buy the dip.

$DOGE: While the price has broken below upper micro support the price is currently still holding above the $0.347 support level, though my view is that upper support ideally should not have broken. I would therefore not be surprised if the price drops back to 30 cents before… pic.twitter.com/ivhWyR29wp — More Crypto Online (@Morecryptoonl) January 7, 2025

Why It Matters: These predictions coincided with sell-offs by DOGE’s long-term holders. According to IntoTheBlock, DOGE holdings of “Diamond Hands” dropped by 0.88% in the last 24 hours, contrasting with increases in Ethereum ETH/USD and Tron TRX/USD holdings.

That said, the popular Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator, which compares two exponential moving averages to assess the momentum of the asset, indicated a ‘Buy’ signal, according to TradingView.

Dogecoin could have a historic 2025, with a top analyst from Galaxy Research predicting that the largest meme coin would surpass $1 for the first time this year.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Dogecoin was exchanging hands at $0.3551, down 9.33% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the coin was up 12.50%, compared to nearly 273% in gains in 2024.

