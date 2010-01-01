aniketverma@benzinga.com

aniketverma@benzinga.com

If You Invested $250K In Solana A Year Ago, You Would Have Whopping $1.65M Today
Glauber Contessoto, better known as "SlumDOGE Millionaire" on social platforms, drew attention to the price trajectory of Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, over the past year.
Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Shares Cryptic 'EVITA' Teaser: A Sign of Potential Investments In Argentina?
Shytoshi Kusama, the mysterious lead developer and co-founder of the Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) project, dropped a cryptic message on social platform X, sparking a flurry of speculations within the community.
Spot The Difference In YTD Returns? Why Ethereum Is Trailing Bitcoin In 2024
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has underperformed relative to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in the ongoing cycle, with the listing of Bitcoin spot ETFs proving to be the difference. 
This Bitcoin-Offshoot Tops Digital Payments, Escapes SEC Scrutiny But Remains Undervalued: 'The Bullcase…Is Massive'
Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) remained the most preferred cryptocurrency for payments in April, outperforming all major assets, including its inspiration, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)
Bitcoin Ethereum, Dogecoin Sink Further As Regulatory Woes Weigh Down Investors: Analyst Says Majority Top Market Cap Cryptos In 'Slight Buy Zones'
The cryptocurrency market slid further Tuesday as market sentiment remained weak amid regulatory potshots taken at cryptocurrency entities. 
'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu's Burn Rate Dips 84% Amid Sluggish Shibarium Transactions
Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), the meme cryptocurrency proclaimed as the ‘Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) Killer,' saw a drastic decline in its burn rate in the last 24 hours, slowing down the rate at which tokens are pushed out of circul
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dip After Robinhood Gets Wells Notice From SEC — Analyst Says ETHs Weak Fundamentals A 'Roadblock' For King Crypto
Major cryptocurrencies witnessed a drop on Monday as another top cryptocurrency company stared at an enforcement action by U.S. regulators.
Bitcoin's Transaction Fees Dominate Income As App Development Thrives, Says Analyst — A Boom For Industry With Dwindling Block Subsidies?
Fees charged for processing transactions on the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) network have been on the rise in the last two years, providing a more sustainable source of income for a sector whose margins are narrowing.
Elon Musk Meets Bitcoin-Supporting President Javier Milei Again: 'I Recommend Investing In Argentina'
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Argentina president Javier Milei met on the sidelines of the 27th annual Milken Institute Global Conference on Monday, their second meeting in less than a month.
Bitcoin ETFs A Social Dud For Lay Folks? Analytics Platform Shares Data That Shows 'If Retail Is Here, They're Incredibly Silent'
Spot exchange-traded funds might have excited institutional investors of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), but the frenzy is yet to catch up on retail.
Weakening Dollar May Catapult Crypto Market, Says Economist Henrik Zeberg: 'Will Create Amazing Environment...Into Last Phase Of This Risk Asset Bull Market'
A prominent macroeconomist forecasted better days for the cryptocurrency market on account of a weakening U.S. Dollar.
Bitcoin Hits One Billion Transactions Amid Weekend Rebound 15 Years After Satoshi Nakamoto Created It — But Was It Faster Than Ethereum?
In a historic milestone for the cryptocurrency industry, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) surpassed 1 billion on-chain transactions, 15 years after its launch by the pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.