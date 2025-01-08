Quantum computing stocks saw huge interest from investors and Benzinga readers in 2024, with several ranking among the most-searched tickers on Benzinga Pro in 2024.

In a recent poll, Benzinga readers picked their favorite quantum computing stock for 2025.

What Happened: After a stellar 2024 for quantum computing stocks, 2025 may have different plans, with NVIDIA Corporation CEO Jensen Huang providing caution for the timetable of the technology.

While speaking at an investor event Tuesday, Huang cautioned that quantum computing applications could be 15 to 30 years away.

"If you kind of said 15 years for very useful quantum computers, that would probably be on the early side. If you said 30, it's probably on the late side," Huang said. "If you picked 20, I think a whole bunch of us would believe it."

Huang shared optimism for future quantum computing use cases and told investors that the company collaborates with nearly every quantum computing company worldwide.

Ahead of the new year and Huang's comments, Benzinga asked readers to pick their favorite quantum computing stock for 2025.

"Which quantum stock would you consider investing in for 2025?" Benzinga asked.

The results were:

Rigetti Computing Inc RGTI : 33%

: 33% None, I'm Not Considering Quantum Stocks : 26%

: 26% Quantum Computing Inc QUBT : 24%

: 24% D-Wave Quantum Inc QBTS : 13%

: 13% Innodata INOD : 5%

Rigetti led the poll with one-third of the results. The next highest vote-getter may have been a surprise, and could also go along with what Huang said about it being early. Over one-quarter of poll respondents said they are not considering quantum stocks in 2025.

Why It's Important: These four stocks all saw sizable gains in 2024 and started 2025 trading higher before Huang's comments sent stocks in the sector down double-digit percentages in Tuesday's after-hours market and Wednesday's premarket trading session.

Here were the 2024 gains for the four stocks above at the time of the poll:

RGTI: +1,541%

QUBT: +1,893%

QBTDS: +969%

INOD: +435%

Over the last two years, stocks in the artificial intelligence sector saw huge gains as the sector was blessed with new use cases and higher interest from investors. While quantum computing has followed a similar path over the last year, investors may now become more cautious, given the comments from Huang.

The study was conducted by Benzinga from Dec. 30, 2024 through Jan. 2 , 2025. It included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from 144 adults.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.