EXCLUSIVE: Top 20 Most-Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In 2024 — Where Do Tesla, Nvidia, GameStop, Trump Media Stocks Rank?

Each trading day features hundreds of headlines and press releases on Benzinga Pro, a source for traders to see the latest news on the overall market and individual tickers.

Here is a look at the most-searched stocks on Benzinga Pro for 2024. Current prices and year-to-date performance are based on Dec. 31 and do not include dividends. Data for the month of November was not tracked.

1. NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

2. Tesla Inc TSLA

Current Price: $403.84

52-Week Range: $138.80 to $488.54

2024 Return: +62.5%

September/October/December Ranks: 3 rd /1 st /1st

/1 /1st First Half 2024 Rank: 3rd

3. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY

Current Price: $586.08

52-Week Range: $466.44 to $609.07

2024 Return: +24.0%

September/October/December Ranks: 2 nd /4 th /4th

/4 /4th First Half 2024 Rank: 2nd

4. Super Micro Computer SMCI

Current Price: $30.48

52-Week Range: $17.25 to $122.90

2024 Return: +6.8%

September/October/December Ranks: 7 th /5 th /2nd

/5 /2nd First Half 2024 Rank: 5th

5. Apple Inc AAPL

Current Price: $250.42

52-Week Range: $164.08 to $260.09

2024 Return: +34.9%

September/October/December Ranks: 4 th /8 th /Not in Top 20

/8 /Not in Top 20 First Half 2024 Rank: 4th

6. Advanced Micro Devices AMD

Current Price: $120.79

52-Week Range: $117.91 to $227.30

2024 Return: -12.8%

September/October/December Ranks: Not in Top 20/7 th /13 th

/13 First Half 2024 Rank: 6th

7. Palantir Technologies PLTR

Current Price: $75.63

52-Week Range: $15.67 to $77.98

2024 Return: +356.2%

September/October/December Ranks: 12 th /14 th /6 th

/14 /6 First Half 2024 Rank: 10th

8. Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ

Current Price: $511.23

52-Week Range: $395.35 to $539.15

2024 Return: +27.0%

September/October/December Ranks: 6 th /15 th /20th

/15 /20th First Half 2024 Rank: 9th

9. Amazon.com Inc AMZN

Current Price: $219.39

52-Week Range: $144.05 to $233.00

2024 Return: +46.3%

September/October/December Ranks: Not in Top 20/11th/Not in Top 20

First Half 2024 Rank: 12th

10. GameStop Corporation GME

Current Price: $31.34

52-Week Range: $9.95 to $64.83

2024 Return: +88.0%

September/October/December Ranks: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20

First Half 2024 Rank: 7th

Did You Know?

Honorable Mentions: The following stocks were the 11th to 20th most-searched tickers on Benzinga Pro in 2024 and their ranking in the first half of 2024.

11. Meta Platforms META: 11th

12. MARA Holdings MARA: 8th

13. Trump Media & Technology Group DJT: Not in Top 20

14. Microsoft Corporation MSFT: 14th

15. SoundHound AI SOUN: 13th

16. Coinbase Global COIN: 17th

17. Boeing Co BA: 18th

18. Micron Technology MU: Not in Top 20

19. MicroStrategy Inc MSTR: Not in Top 20

20. Intel Corp INTC: Not in Top 20

Why It's Important: Nvidia takes the crown as the most-searched ticker on Benzinga Pro in 2024, which comes as the stock often ranked in the top three on a monthly basis. With a gain of over 170% in 2024, Nvidia was one of the top performing S&P 500 stocks. Nvidia also briefly became the most valuable company in the world multiple times in 2024.

Tesla ranked second for searches, which isn't a huge surprise given the company's loyal fan base and the stock ranking among the top three most months, including multiple months in first month.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, which is the largest ETF, ranked third for the year, which comes after the ETF ranked second in the first half of 2024 and was passed by Tesla to end the year. The ETF has often been a top performer on Benzinga Pro searches over the years.

Super Micro Computer ranked fourth for the year as it was one of the most widely followed stories of a soaring stock that later attracted short reports and concerns for fraud and accounting irregularities.

Apple ranked fifth, but the stock could move down the list in 2025 if trends hold. Apple was ranked outside of the top 20 in the month of December, which is rather unusual for the world's most valuable company.

Palantir rose in the second half of 2024 for Benzinga Pro searches going from 10th in the first half of the year to end the year ranked seventh. A huge gain in the company's share price likely contributed.

Another top storyline in 2024 was the return of Roaring Kitty, aka Keith Gill, to social media, which sent shares of GameStop soaring in several months of 2024. The stock ranked seventh for searches in the first half. While the stock has not been as popular in the later months of 2024, GameStop ended the year as the 10th most-searched ticker and shares were up 88%.

A soaring price of Bitcoin BTC/USD in 2024 helped lead to several crypto related stocks soar in interest in the later half of 2024 and overall on the year. Bitcoin hit new all-time highs after the 2024 election and hit the $100,000 milestone in December 2024. MARA Holdings, Coinbase and MicroStrategy all ranked among the top 20 searched tickers for the year.

Trump Media & Technology, which is a media company co-founded by President-elect Donald Trump, ranked 13th on the year. The stock saw a surge in price and huge interest as the 2024 election neared before shares fell and interest minimized after his win.

Overall, the 2024 year saw nine of the top 10 most-searched tickers in the first six months of 2024 remain the most-searched tickers for the year with Amazon.com moving into the top 10 and MARA moving down to 12th place.

Of the top 20 most-searched tickers for the full year, 16 were among the 20 most-searched tickers for the first half of the year.

