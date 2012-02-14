Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Trading Halted in Energy Conversion Devices, Circuit Breaker
Matthew Kennedy
Tue, 14 Feb 2012 11:05:21 -0400
Trading Resumed in Energy Conversion Devices
Matthew Kennedy
Tue, 14 Feb 2012 11:05:03 -0400
PREVIEW: Energy Conversion Devices to Resume Trading at 10:05am
Charles Gross
Tue, 14 Feb 2012 10:42:46 -0400
UPDATE: Energy Conversion Devices Files Chapter 11; Seeks Sale of Businesses
Eddie Staley
Tue, 14 Feb 2012 10:34:14 -0400
Energy Conversion Devices Files for Chapter 11
Allie Wickman
Tue, 14 Feb 2012 10:28:28 -0400
Energy Conversion Devices Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Charles Gross
Tue, 14 Feb 2012 10:24:50 -0400
Energy Conversion Devices Trading 9.1% Higher on Heavy Volume; Currently at $1.08
webmaster
Fri, 20 Jan 2012 12:03:57 -0400
Energy Conversion Devices Surging on Interest Payment
Allie Wickman
Fri, 13 Jan 2012 12:12:07 -0400
From Earlier: Energy Conversion Devices Makes Interest Payment on Notes
Allie Wickman
Fri, 13 Jan 2012 12:05:07 -0400
Energy Conversion Devices Trading 59% Higher on Heavy Volume; Currently at $0.91
webmaster
Fri, 13 Jan 2012 12:01:15 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Nassiri & Jung LLP Announces Lawsuit Against Credit Suisse
Business Wire
Jul 02, 2013
Energy Conversion Devices Files Chapter 11; Seeks Sale of Businesses
Benzinga Staff
Feb 14, 2012
Energy Conversion Devices Makes Interest Payment on Notes
Benzinga Staff
Jan 13, 2012
Small-Cap Stock Trade Review: Energy Conversion Devices Report featured on MicroStockProfit.com
Benzinga Staff
Jan 13, 2012
SolarFocus Launches UNI-SOLAR(R) Powered Kindle(TM) Cover at CES in Las Vegas
Benzinga Staff
Jan 12, 2012
Energy Conversion Devices Provides Update on Discussions With Noteholders
Benzinga Staff
Dec 14, 2011
UNI-SOLAR(R) Powers Boeing's Dreamliner Assembly Plant in South Carolina
Benzinga Staff
Dec 07, 2011
United Solar to Exhibit at Construct Canada and CanSIA Solar Conference 2011
Benzinga Staff
Dec 02, 2011
Energy Conversion Devices Discloses Executive Compensation Per NASDAQ Listing Requirements
Benzinga Staff
Nov 28, 2011
Energy Conversion Devices Appoints Julian Hawkins CEO & President
Benzinga Staff
Nov 28, 2011
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
The 5 Dumbest Things on Wall Street: Feb. 17
TheStreet.Com
Feb 20, 2012
6 Predictions for the Solar Power Market in 2012: SOL, ENER, & TSL Tell the Tale
Small Cap Network
Feb 16, 2012
ENER, ASTI, CSIQ, DSTI: US Solar Appears to be a Subdued Lot
Small Cap Network
Feb 16, 2012
NTWK, CLNT, ENER: A Rude Reminder that Parties Can't Last Forever
Small Cap Network
Feb 16, 2012
We Warned You: Energy Conversion, One More Solar Bankruptcy
TheStreet.Com
Feb 14, 2012
We Warned You: Energy Conversion, One More Solar Bankruptcy
webmaster
Feb 14, 2012
5 Stocks Under $10 Set to Soar
TheStreet.Com
Feb 09, 2012
5 Stocks Under $10 Set to Soar
webmaster
Feb 09, 2012
Solar Stocks That May Not Survive to 2014
TheStreet.Com
Jan 31, 2012
Solar Stocks That May Not Survive to 2014
webmaster
Jan 31, 2012
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
