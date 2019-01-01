EnerTeck Corp is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing a fuel borne catalytic engine treatment called EnerBurn for diesel engines. The company mainly serves the trucking, heavy construction, maritime shipping, railroad, and mining industries. Its products and services include the diesel fuel additive product line and EnerBurn Combustion Catalyst for diesel fuel engines. Its EnerBurn is a liquid, chemical formulation, under the product codes differentiated by market application and product concentration:, EnerBurn EC5931A, EnerBurn EC5805A, and EnerBurn EC5805C. The company generated the majority of the revenues from the sale of EnerBurn to oilfield service, heavy construction, and mining industries.