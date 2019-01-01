Ener-Core Inc designs, develops, manufactures and has commercially deployed products based on technologies that generate base-load, clean power from polluting waste gases that are otherwise destroyed or vented into the atmosphere by a range of industries. Further, it also designs its technologies to provide power generation solutions with reduced air emissions. The company's Power Oxidation technology offers an alternative to traditional methods of destroying gaseous pollution by simultaneously enabling industrial facilities. Its technology involves the acceleration of a naturally occurring gas oxidation process by injecting hydrocarbon gases into a controlled, high temperature, high pressure, and oxygen-rich environment.