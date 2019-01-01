QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Electrical Equipment
Ener-Core Inc designs, develops, manufactures and has commercially deployed products based on technologies that generate base-load, clean power from polluting waste gases that are otherwise destroyed or vented into the atmosphere by a range of industries. Further, it also designs its technologies to provide power generation solutions with reduced air emissions. The company's Power Oxidation technology offers an alternative to traditional methods of destroying gaseous pollution by simultaneously enabling industrial facilities. Its technology involves the acceleration of a naturally occurring gas oxidation process by injecting hydrocarbon gases into a controlled, high temperature, high pressure, and oxygen-rich environment.

Ener-Core Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ener-Core (ENCR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ener-Core (OTCEM: ENCR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ener-Core's (ENCR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ener-Core.

Q

What is the target price for Ener-Core (ENCR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ener-Core

Q

Current Stock Price for Ener-Core (ENCR)?

A

The stock price for Ener-Core (OTCEM: ENCR) is $0.0095 last updated Tue Dec 07 2021 14:45:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ener-Core (ENCR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ener-Core.

Q

When is Ener-Core (OTCEM:ENCR) reporting earnings?

A

Ener-Core does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ener-Core (ENCR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ener-Core.

Q

What sector and industry does Ener-Core (ENCR) operate in?

A

Ener-Core is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.