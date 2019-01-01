Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$0.490
Quarterly Revenue
$87.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$87.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Vishay Precision Group using advanced sorting and filters.
Vishay Precision Group Questions & Answers
When is Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) reporting earnings?
Vishay Precision Group (VPG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)?
The Actual EPS was $0.29, which beat the estimate of $0.24.
What were Vishay Precision Group’s (NYSE:VPG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $62.3M, which beat the estimate of $60.2M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.