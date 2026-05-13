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May 13, 2026 2:15 PM 2 min read

Vishay Precision Orders Exceed $100 Million For First Time Since 2022

Earnings Snapshot

Adjusted EPS of 7 cents beat the analyst estimates of 4 cents. Revenue rose 17.6% year over year (Y/Y) to $84.35 million, also exceeding the $77.08 million consensus estimate.

This is driven by broad-based strength across its business segments.

The company posted a book-to-bill ratio of 1.21, with total orders exceeding $100 million for the first time since 2022.

Adjusted gross margin increased to 39.0% from 38.4% a year ago quarter. Higher volumes, better mix, and operational efficiencies lead this.

Operating margin turned slightly positive at 0.4%, compared with -0.1% a year earlier, and adjusted operating margin was steady at 1.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $5.9 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.0%.

The company ended the quarter with $82.5 million in cash and $62 million in net cash, maintaining a solid balance sheet.

Segment Performance

The sensors segment led growth, with revenue up 23% Y/Y and bookings rising 29% sequentially to $45.2 million, the highest in 15 quarters. Demand was driven by AI infrastructure, semiconductor equipment, and defense applications, including early traction in humanoid robotics.

The weighing solutions segment grew 14% Y/Y, while measurement systems revenue also increased 14% Y/Y, supported by aerospace, defense, and industrial demand.

Outlook

For the second quarter, the company guided revenue of $85 million to $90 million, versus the consensus of $79.17 million.

The company also unveiled a new three-year operating framework targeting 8%–10% annual organic revenue growth, alongside meaningful margin expansion.

Under the long-term plan, gross margins are expected to reach approximately 46.5%, with operating margins projected at 14.5%–15.5% and EBITDA margins in the 18.5%–20.5% range.

Management is also planning more than $20 million in cost savings over the next three years, supported by initiatives such as manufacturing optimization, automation, and improved procurement efficiency.

Additionally, it anticipates stronger operating leverage, with roughly 50% EBITDA conversion on incremental revenue under the new framework.

VPG Price Action: Vishay Precision Group shares were up 17.83% at $100.83 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock 

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