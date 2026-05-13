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May 13, 2026 11:31 AM 4 min read

Vishay Intertechnology, Eos Energy Enterprises, Tower Semiconductor And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) rose sharply after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

Vishay Intertechnology reported quarterly earnings of 5 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 3 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $839.242 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $822.815 million.

Vishay Intertechnology shares jumped 10% to $36.99 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock

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