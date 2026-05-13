U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) rose sharply after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

Vishay Intertechnology reported quarterly earnings of 5 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 3 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $839.242 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $822.815 million.

Vishay Intertechnology shares jumped 10% to $36.99 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

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