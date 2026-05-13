U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday.
Shares of Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) rose sharply after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter sales guidance above estimates.
Vishay Intertechnology reported quarterly earnings of 5 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 3 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $839.242 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $822.815 million.
Vishay Intertechnology shares jumped 10% to $36.99 on Wednesday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
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