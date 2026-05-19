Former Data Center-Laggard VNET Seizes China's AI Moment With CATL Tie-up

China's oldest independent data center operator is finding its footing in the AI era, helped by a new $1 billion investment from battery champion CATL

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Key Takeaways:

Once a data center laggard, VNET has advanced its reinvention as an AI-focused wholesale data center operator through a major new partnership with CATL

VNET founder Chen Sheng remains firmly in control of his company, as CATL's nearly $1 billion investment signals its move beyond batteries into AI-ready energy infrastructure

From pioneer to AI contender

VNET's comeback rests on a pivot to wholesale facilities custom designed for AI workloads. In 2025, it delivered a record 404 MW of new capacity, taking its wholesale capacity in service to 889 MW, with another 452 MW under construction. New wholesale orders totaled 135 MW, lifting the commitment rate for in-service capacity to 95%, while its utilization rate reached 70.1%.

With guidance to deliver another 450 MW to 500 MW in 2026 and projected capex of 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) to 12 billion yuan this year, VNET's AI-centric wholesale business has rapidly become its main growth engine.

CATL's leap beyond batteries

Then there's CATL, which has suddenly found a new AI dance partner in VNET. CATL built its dominance in EV batteries and energy storage, but intense competition is now pushing it to look beyond its core areas. This spring it invested in a parent of high-voltage direct-current supplier Hangzhou Zhongheng Electric and signed a large sodium-ion battery contract, before its latest investment in VNET.

A transformative deal, with Chen still in control

Under the transaction announced last Wednesday, two CATL-linked investment vehicles will buy up to 650.4 million VNET Class A shares for $1.4486 each, equivalent to $8.6914 per American depositary share (ADS). If fully executed, the purchase will give CATL about 38.1% of VNET's outstanding shares.

But CATL is far from taking control of VNET, since a concurrent agreement requires it to vote its shares according to Chen's instructions. An investor-rights agreement also restricts transfers for a period. In plain English: CATL gets a large strategic foothold, while Chen keeps his place calling the shots at his company.

That may disappoint investors hoping for a full governance reset, given the company's laggard status in the past. But the market's reaction suggests investors see more than a secondary share sale. With CATL's vote of confidence, VNET's AI push looks more credible, and tied to a partner that understands one of the bottlenecks that matters most in AI: power.

Financing an AI expansion

And other risks remain as well. VNET's wholesale business depends heavily on a handful of large customers, and any slowdown in their AI build-outs, or a shift toward self-built capacity, could pressure bookings. Delays in REIT sales could also strain the company's balance sheet.

Still, the market backdrop is favorable. Frost & Sullivan expects China's carrier-neutral data center service market to grow at an 18.5% annual rate from 2025 to 2030, supported by IT outsourcing, 5G, cloud services and AI.

Energy, AI and the global rivalry

CATL's interest in VNET underscores a broader shift: in the AI race, electricity is becoming as strategic as the GPUs that power actual AI computing. The International Energy Agency estimates U.S. data center electricity demand will more than double to 426 TWh by 2030, while China's demand could more than double to about 277 TWh.

China's edge is its ability to scale power infrastructure quickly. It already generates more than twice the electricity of the U.S. and can build transmission at a pace unrivaled in the West. Pairing VNET's operational base with CATL's storage and power-conversion technology dovetails with China's goal of building a national network of high-capacity data centers to power its AI ambitions.

That matters as the U.S. and China remain locked in a technology standoff. The Trump-Xi summit in Beijing last week produced modest economic deals, but no breakthrough on advanced AI chip exports. Against that backdrop, VNET's tie-up with CATL looks like more than a corporate transaction. It hints at how China will try to build up an infrastructure advantage as it concurrently plays catchup in GPU chips in the global AI contest.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.