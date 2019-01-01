Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$1.070
Quarterly Revenue
$2.9B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.9B
Earnings History
Univar Solns Questions & Answers
When is Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) reporting earnings?
Univar Solns (UNVR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR)?
The Actual EPS was $0.28, which missed the estimate of $0.32.
What were Univar Solns’s (NYSE:UNVR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.2B, which missed the estimate of $2.3B.
