Tesla To Rally Around 47%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Piper Sandler raised Intuit Inc. INTU price target from $785 to $825. Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani maintained an Overweight rating. Intuit shares closed at $666.07 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham slashed the price target for Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK from $150 to $120. Needham analyst Tom Nikic maintained a Buy rating. Deckers Outdoor shares closed at $126.09 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co raised U.S. Gold Corp. USAU price target from $14 to $15. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Heiko Ihle maintained a Buy rating. U.S. Gold shares closed at $10.44 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- WestPark Capital increased the price target for Workday, Inc. WDAY from $315 to $328. WestPark Capital analyst Curtis Shauger maintained a Buy rating. Workday shares closed at $272.07 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush increased the price target for Tesla, Inc. TSLA from $350 to $500. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating. Tesla shares closed at $341.04 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Benchmark cut Analog Devices, Inc. ADI price target from $275 to $260. Benchmark analyst David Williams maintained a Buy rating. Analog Devices shares settled at $211.93 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised Delcath Systems, Inc. DCTH price target from $24 to $29. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating. Delcath shares closed at $16.15 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James cut Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL price target from $145 to $130. Raymond James analyst Buck Horne reiterated a Strong Buy rating. Toll Brothers shares closed at $104.14 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup increased the price target for Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX from $125 to $140. Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant maintained a Buy rating. Seagate shares settled at $108.86 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Lake Street raised Titan Machinery Inc. TITN price target from $15 to $18. Lake Street analyst Ben Klieve maintained a Hold rating. Titan Machinery shares closed at $20.13 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying TSLA stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.