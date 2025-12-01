This Zscaler Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Baird analyst Mircea Dobre downgraded Titan Machinery Inc (NASDAQ:TITN) from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $24 to $21. Titan Machinery shares closed at $18.52 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein analyst Peter Weed downgraded Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) from Outperform to Market Perform and announced a $264 price target. Zscaler shares closed at $251.50 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Michael Fairbanks downgraded Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) from Overweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $315 to $370. Argan shares closed at $395.20 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Tim Long downgraded American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and slashed the price target from $203 to $200. American Tower shares closed at $181.27 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Jeremy Tonet downgraded MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $57 price target. MPLX shares closed at $54.33 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
