Abercrombie & Fitch, Titan Machinery, Zoom Communications, Woodward And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones gaining around 100 points on Tuesday.
Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company reported third-quarter earnings beat and raised its FY2025 guidance.
Abercrombie & Fitch reported quarterly earnings of $2.36 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.16 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.290 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.282 billion.
Abercrombie & Fitch shares jumped 16.8% to $76.71 on Tuesday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) shares jumped 30.1% to $20.51 after the company beat third-quarter earnings estimates and raised FY25 guidance.
- Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) gained 28% to $70.97 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates. Also, Needham maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $57 to $70.
- WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:WSHP) rose 23% to $159.90.
- Amentum Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMTM) gained 18.1% to $29.99 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- Autolus Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AUTL) rose 16.5% to $1.44. Autolus won UK backing for new CAR-T cancer therapy AUCATZYL for adults with aggressive leukemia.
- Select Medical Holdings Corp (NYSE:SEM) gained 15.6% to $16.20 after the company announced it received a non-binding indication of interest from Robert Ortenzio.
- Titan Machinery Inc (NASDAQ:TITN) rose 12.6% to $18.53 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) gained 11.7% to $3.54. Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $9.
- Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) surged 10.9% to $15.38.
- Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) gained 9.8% to $19.07.
- Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:INSP) gained 9.6% to $128.57.
- Zoom Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) rose 9% to $85.64 after the company beat third-quarter estimates and raised its FY2026 guidance.
- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) gained 8.8% to $284.36 after the company issued FY2026 earnings and sales guidance above analyst expectations.
