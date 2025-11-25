Abercrombie & Fitch, Titan Machinery, Zoom Communications, Woodward And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones gaining around 100 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company reported third-quarter earnings beat and raised its FY2025 guidance.

Abercrombie & Fitch reported quarterly earnings of $2.36 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.16 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.290 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.282 billion.

Abercrombie & Fitch shares jumped 16.8% to $76.71 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) shares jumped 30.1% to $20.51 after the company beat third-quarter earnings estimates and raised FY25 guidance.

(NYSE:KSS) shares jumped 30.1% to $20.51 after the company beat third-quarter earnings estimates and raised FY25 guidance. Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) gained 28% to $70.97 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates. Also, Needham maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $57 to $70.

(NASDAQ:SYM) gained 28% to $70.97 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates. Also, Needham maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $57 to $70. WeShop Holdings Limite d (NASDAQ:WSHP) rose 23% to $159.90.

d (NASDAQ:WSHP) rose 23% to $159.90. Amentum Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMTM) gained 18.1% to $29.99 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

(NYSE:AMTM) gained 18.1% to $29.99 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Autolus Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AUTL) rose 16.5% to $1.44. Autolus won UK backing for new CAR-T cancer therapy AUCATZYL for adults with aggressive leukemia.

(NASDAQ:AUTL) rose 16.5% to $1.44. Autolus won UK backing for new CAR-T cancer therapy AUCATZYL for adults with aggressive leukemia. Select Medical Holdings Corp (NYSE:SEM) gained 15.6% to $16.20 after the company announced it received a non-binding indication of interest from Robert Ortenzio.

(NYSE:SEM) gained 15.6% to $16.20 after the company announced it received a non-binding indication of interest from Robert Ortenzio. Titan Machinery Inc (NASDAQ:TITN) rose 12.6% to $18.53 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

(NASDAQ:TITN) rose 12.6% to $18.53 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) gained 11.7% to $3.54. Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $9.

(NASDAQ:ESPR) gained 11.7% to $3.54. Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $9. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) surged 10.9% to $15.38.

(NASDAQ:PLAY) surged 10.9% to $15.38. Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) gained 9.8% to $19.07.

(NASDAQ:JACK) gained 9.8% to $19.07. Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:INSP) gained 9.6% to $128.57.

(NYSE:INSP) gained 9.6% to $128.57. Z oom Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) rose 9% to $85.64 after the company beat third-quarter estimates and raised its FY2026 guidance.

(NASDAQ:ZM) rose 9% to $85.64 after the company beat third-quarter estimates and raised its FY2026 guidance. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) gained 8.8% to $284.36 after the company issued FY2026 earnings and sales guidance above analyst expectations.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock