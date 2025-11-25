Abercrombie & Fitch's store window
November 25, 2025 10:03 AM

Abercrombie & Fitch, Titan Machinery, Zoom Communications, Woodward And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones gaining around 100 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company reported third-quarter earnings beat and raised its FY2025 guidance.

Abercrombie & Fitch reported quarterly earnings of $2.36 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.16 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.290 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.282 billion.

Abercrombie & Fitch shares jumped 16.8% to $76.71 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) shares jumped 30.1% to $20.51 after the company beat third-quarter earnings estimates and raised FY25 guidance.
  • Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) gained 28% to $70.97 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates. Also, Needham maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $57 to $70.
  • WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:WSHP) rose 23% to $159.90.
  • Amentum Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMTM) gained 18.1% to $29.99 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • Autolus Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AUTL) rose 16.5% to $1.44. Autolus won UK backing for new CAR-T cancer therapy AUCATZYL for adults with aggressive leukemia.
  • Select Medical Holdings Corp (NYSE:SEM) gained 15.6% to $16.20 after the company announced it received a non-binding indication of interest from Robert Ortenzio.
  • Titan Machinery Inc (NASDAQ:TITN) rose 12.6% to $18.53 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) gained 11.7% to $3.54. Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $9.
  • Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) surged 10.9% to $15.38.
  • Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) gained 9.8% to $19.07.
  • Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:INSP) gained 9.6% to $128.57.
  • Zoom Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) rose 9% to $85.64 after the company beat third-quarter estimates and raised its FY2026 guidance.
  • Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) gained 8.8% to $284.36 after the company issued FY2026 earnings and sales guidance above analyst expectations.

Photo via Shutterstock

