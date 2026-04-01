Top 3 Consumer Stocks That Are Preparing To Pump This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Standard Motor Products Inc (NYSE:SMP)

WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW)

Neo-Concept International Grp Hldngs Ltd (NASDAQ:NCI)

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

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