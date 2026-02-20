Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) has emerged as one of the biggest winners in the automation rally.

RRX stock has surged roughly 67% over the past three months as investors increasingly bet on robotics as the next major industrial growth engine.

• Regal Rexnord stock is moving in positive territory. Why is RRX stock advancing?

Humanoid Robots Drive New Growth Narrative

According to JPMorgan analyst Tomohiko Sano, the company is now directly exposed to one of the most compelling frontiers in automation: humanoid robots.

The analyst noted that Regal Rexnord has already secured more than $30 million in annual humanoid-related business, signaling that humanoid robotics is no longer just a future concept — it's translating into real revenue.

Even more notably, the company is tracking a broader opportunity pipeline worth approximately $200 million spanning humanoid robots, collaborative robots and surgical robotics platforms.

Precision Motion Systems Capture Robotics Value

Regal Rexnord's advantage lies in its position deep inside the robotics supply chain. Its motors, drives and motion control systems serve as essential components powering robotic movement, precision and efficiency.

Rather than competing as a robot manufacturer, the company supplies the critical infrastructure that enables robots to function.

Sano highlighted that this "picks-and-shovels" positioning allows Regal Rexnord to benefit broadly from robotics adoption across industries — from factory automation to health care — without being tied to the success of any single robot maker.

The company's components are already integrated into major surgical robotic platforms, expanding its exposure beyond industrial automation into high-growth medical robotics.

Robotics Momentum Extends Beyond Cyclical Recovery

While part of the stock's recent rally reflects improving manufacturing activity and stronger capital investment, Sano sees robotics as a structural growth driver that could sustain momentum over the long term.

As factories automate to improve efficiency, address labor shortages, and support reshoring initiatives, demand for motion control and automation infrastructure is expected to rise.

With early humanoid robot wins and expanding exposure across multiple robotics segments, Regal Rexnord is increasingly positioning itself at the center of the next wave of industrial automation.

