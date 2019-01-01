Renren (NYSE:RENN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Renren
Renren Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Renren (NYSE: RENN) was reported by B of A Securities on August 26, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.10 expecting RENN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -89.05% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Renren (NYSE: RENN) was provided by B of A Securities, and Renren maintained their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Renren, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Renren was filed on August 26, 2014 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 26, 2015.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Renren (RENN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $2.80 to $3.10. The current price Renren (RENN) is trading at is $28.32, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.