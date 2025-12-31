Why FuelCell Energy Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 9%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) fell sharply during Wednesday's session after the company filed for an amended common stock offering.

After market close on Tuesday, FuelCell said in a filing it entered into an amended sales agreement to increase the amount of shares that may be sold under its sales agreement to $200 million.

FuelCell Energy shares dipped 8.9% to $7.23 on Wednesday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today’s mid-day session.

Gainers

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) shares jumped 107% to $8.51 after the company announced a strategic manufacturing partnership with Syrma Johari MedTech, to support and scale the production of its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening Reader.

(NASDAQ:INBS) shares jumped 107% to $8.51 after the company announced a strategic manufacturing partnership with Syrma Johari MedTech, to support and scale the production of its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening Reader. ESH Acquisition Corp . (NASDAQ:ESHA) gained 59% to $22.86.

. (NASDAQ:ESHA) gained 59% to $22.86. Northann Corp. (NYSE:NCL) shares rose 58.2% to $0.3071.

(NYSE:NCL) shares rose 58.2% to $0.3071. Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK) shares jumped 50.3% to $127.00.

(NASDAQ:AFJK) shares jumped 50.3% to $127.00. Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) gained 44.6% to $3.6000 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in H1 results.

(NASDAQ:ANGH) gained 44.6% to $3.6000 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in H1 results. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc . (NASDAQ:VNDA) rose 33.1% to $9.36 after the company announced it received FDA approval of NEREUS for the prevention of vomiting Induced by motion.

. (NASDAQ:VNDA) rose 33.1% to $9.36 after the company announced it received FDA approval of NEREUS for the prevention of vomiting Induced by motion. Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) gained 32% to $0.6802.

(NASDAQ:DVLT) gained 32% to $0.6802. Oriental Rise Holdings Limite d (NASDAQ:ORIS) jumped 31% to $1.6001 after the company announced it signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Hubei Daguan Tea Industry Group

d (NASDAQ:ORIS) jumped 31% to $1.6001 after the company announced it signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Hubei Daguan Tea Industry Group Urgent.ly Inc . (NASDAQ:ULY) rose 31% to $3.6000. Urgent.ly announced on Monday that it adjourned its annual stockholder meeting without conducting any business due to insufficient votes to establish a quorum, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

. (NASDAQ:ULY) rose 31% to $3.6000. Urgent.ly announced on Monday that it adjourned its annual stockholder meeting without conducting any business due to insufficient votes to establish a quorum, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Momentus Inc . (NASDAQ:MNTS) gained 26.4% to $6.53.

. (NASDAQ:MNTS) gained 26.4% to $6.53. LZ Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:LZMH) rose 19.4% to $1.6600.

(NASDAQ:LZMH) rose 19.4% to $1.6600. Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RDAC) gained 18.6% to $12.01.

(NASDAQ:RDAC) gained 18.6% to $12.01. Viewbix Inc . (NASDAQ:VBIX) jumped 16.6% to $1.5040.

. (NASDAQ:VBIX) jumped 16.6% to $1.5040. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) rose 16.1% to $172.90 after the company announced it intends to file a new drug application in January for AXS-12 after receiving feedback from the FDA. Additionally, the company announced the FDA granted Priority Review to AXS-05 for Alzheimer’s Agitation.

(NASDAQ:AXSM) rose 16.1% to $172.90 after the company announced it intends to file a new drug application in January for AXS-12 after receiving feedback from the FDA. Additionally, the company announced the FDA granted Priority Review to AXS-05 for Alzheimer’s Agitation. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc . (NASDAQ:KLXE) gained 15.6% to $1.8150.

. (NASDAQ:KLXE) gained 15.6% to $1.8150. Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS) gained 11.8% to $4.7107.

(NASDAQ:MENS) gained 11.8% to $4.7107. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) gained 7.5% to $3.5598.

Losers

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) dipped 50.8% to $34.51 after the company announced it received a Complete Response Letter for Relacorilant from the FDA.

(NASDAQ:CORT) dipped 50.8% to $34.51 after the company announced it received a Complete Response Letter for Relacorilant from the FDA. SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) fell 39.2% to $31.30.

(NASDAQ:SMX) fell 39.2% to $31.30. Delixy Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DLXY) dipped 37.2% to $0.8853.

(NASDAQ:DLXY) dipped 37.2% to $0.8853. MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc . (NASDAQ:MSAI) fell 30.7% to $0.2831.

. (NASDAQ:MSAI) fell 30.7% to $0.2831. Profusa, Inc . (NASDAQ:PFSA) declined 21.3% to $0.0958. Profusa announced a new distributor partnership in France with MedSell.

. (NASDAQ:PFSA) declined 21.3% to $0.0958. Profusa announced a new distributor partnership in France with MedSell. Volato Group, Inc . (NYSE:SOAR) fell 21.1% to $0.6231.

. (NYSE:SOAR) fell 21.1% to $0.6231. Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) fell 20.6% to $6.45.

(NASDAQ:RAIN) fell 20.6% to $6.45. BNB Plus Corp. (NASDAQ:BNBX) fell 18.8% to $1.2500.

(NASDAQ:BNBX) fell 18.8% to $1.2500. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limite d (NASDAQ:AEHL) dipped 18.5% to $1.7750.

d (NASDAQ:AEHL) dipped 18.5% to $1.7750. WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (NASDAQ:WOK) fell 17.3% to $2.4310.

(NASDAQ:WOK) fell 17.3% to $2.4310. Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ:FTEL) fell 16.9% to $0.5669.

(NASDAQ:FTEL) fell 16.9% to $0.5669. Zhongchao Inc . (NASDAQ:ZCMD) dipped 16.5% to $0.5118.

. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) dipped 16.5% to $0.5118. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) fell 9.2% to $4.9950.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) fell 6.3% to $0.5844.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock