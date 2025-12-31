Fuel Cell Energy sign on smartphone
December 31, 2025 12:40 PM 4 min read

Why FuelCell Energy Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 9%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) fell sharply during Wednesday's session after the company filed for an amended common stock offering.

After market close on Tuesday, FuelCell said in a filing it entered into an amended sales agreement to increase the amount of shares that may be sold under its sales agreement to $200 million.

FuelCell Energy shares dipped 8.9% to $7.23 on Wednesday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today’s mid-day session.

Gainers

  • Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) shares jumped 107% to $8.51 after the company announced a strategic manufacturing partnership with Syrma Johari MedTech, to support and scale the production of its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening Reader.
  • ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA) gained 59% to $22.86.
  • Northann Corp. (NYSE:NCL) shares rose 58.2% to $0.3071.
  • Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK) shares jumped 50.3% to $127.00.
  • Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) gained 44.6% to $3.6000 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in H1 results.
  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) rose 33.1% to $9.36 after the company announced it received FDA approval of NEREUS for the prevention of vomiting Induced by motion.
  • Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) gained 32% to $0.6802.
  • Oriental Rise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ORIS) jumped 31% to $1.6001 after the company announced it signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Hubei Daguan Tea Industry Group
  • Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) rose 31% to $3.6000. Urgent.ly announced on Monday that it adjourned its annual stockholder meeting without conducting any business due to insufficient votes to establish a quorum, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) gained 26.4% to $6.53.
  • LZ Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:LZMH) rose 19.4% to $1.6600.
  • Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RDAC) gained 18.6% to $12.01.
  • Viewbix Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIX) jumped 16.6% to $1.5040.
  • Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) rose 16.1% to $172.90 after the company announced it intends to file a new drug application in January for AXS-12 after receiving feedback from the FDA. Additionally, the company announced the FDA granted Priority Review to AXS-05 for Alzheimer’s Agitation.
  • KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) gained 15.6% to $1.8150.
  • Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS) gained 11.8% to $4.7107.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) gained 7.5% to $3.5598.

Losers

  • Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) dipped 50.8% to $34.51 after the company announced it received a Complete Response Letter for Relacorilant from the FDA.
  • SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) fell 39.2% to $31.30.
  • Delixy Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DLXY) dipped 37.2% to $0.8853.
  • MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) fell 30.7% to $0.2831.
  • Profusa, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSA) declined 21.3% to $0.0958. Profusa announced a new distributor partnership in France with MedSell.
  • Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE:SOAR) fell 21.1% to $0.6231.
  • Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) fell 20.6% to $6.45.
  • BNB Plus Corp. (NASDAQ:BNBX) fell 18.8% to $1.2500.
  • Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) dipped 18.5% to $1.7750.
  • WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (NASDAQ:WOK) fell 17.3% to $2.4310.
  • Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ:FTEL) fell 16.9% to $0.5669.
  • Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) dipped 16.5% to $0.5118.
  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) fell 9.2% to $4.9950.
  • Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) fell 6.3% to $0.5844.

Photo via Shutterstock

