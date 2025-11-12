Why LightPath Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of LightPath Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LPTH) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

LightPath Technologies reported quarterly losses of 7 cents per share, beating the analyst estimate of a 9-cent loss. Quarterly revenue came in at $15.05 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $12.66 million.

LightPath Technologies shares jumped 6.8% to $8.58 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc . (NASDAQ:SLRX) surged 170% to $2.65 in pre-market trading after it released pricing details for its underwritten public offering.

. (NASDAQ:SLRX) surged 170% to $2.65 in pre-market trading after it released pricing details for its underwritten public offering. Kandal M Venture Limited (NASDAQ:FMFC) gained 70.4% to $0.9490 in pre-market trading after falling 8% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:FMFC) gained 70.4% to $0.9490 in pre-market trading after falling 8% on Tuesday. Amaze Holdings, Inc . (NYSE:AMZE) rose 68.4% to $0.8934 in pre-market trading. Amaze, on Tuesday, extended partnership with Adobe Express, extending access to India.

. (NYSE:AMZE) rose 68.4% to $0.8934 in pre-market trading. Amaze, on Tuesday, extended partnership with Adobe Express, extending access to India. VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) surged 44.4% to $1.88 in pre-market trading after dipping 27% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:VCIG) surged 44.4% to $1.88 in pre-market trading after dipping 27% on Tuesday. Clearmind Medicine Inc . (NASDAQ:CMND) gained 27% to $0.5830 in pre-market trading after dipping 32% on Tuesday.

. (NASDAQ:CMND) gained 27% to $0.5830 in pre-market trading after dipping 32% on Tuesday. Lucyd, Inc (NASDAQ:LUCY) surged 23.3% to $1.90 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:LUCY) surged 23.3% to $1.90 in pre-market trading. BILL Holdings, Inc (NYSE:BILL) gained 14.8% to $53.49 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE:BILL) gained 14.8% to $53.49 in pre-market trading. Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ:CUPR) gained 11.7% to $0.8160 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:CUPR) gained 11.7% to $0.8160 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Tuesday. DBV Technologies SA – ADR (NASDAQ:DBVT) rose 8.7% to $14.50 in pre-market trading. DBV Technologies confirms completion of Phase 3 treatment phase for VIASKIN peanut patch with topline data expected in the fourth quarter.

Losers

MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:MSPR) tumbled 18.2% to $0.46 in pre-market trading after jumping 75% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:MSPR) tumbled 18.2% to $0.46 in pre-market trading after jumping 75% on Tuesday. Aspire Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASBP) declined 16.5% to $0.097 in pre-market trading after dipping 25% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:ASBP) declined 16.5% to $0.097 in pre-market trading after dipping 25% on Tuesday. Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco In c (NASDAQ:RAIN) fell 14.3% to $4.66 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Tuesday.

c (NASDAQ:RAIN) fell 14.3% to $4.66 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Tuesday. IRIDEX Corp (NASDAQ:IRIX) shares dipped 13.4% to $1.03 in pre-market trading after the company announced quarterly results.

(NASDAQ:IRIX) shares dipped 13.4% to $1.03 in pre-market trading after the company announced quarterly results. Leifras Co Ltd (NASDAQ:LFS) fell 13.4% to $9.82 in pre-market trading after jumping 577% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:LFS) fell 13.4% to $9.82 in pre-market trading after jumping 577% on Tuesday. Graphjet Technology (NASDAQ:GTI) fell 12.3% to $3.40 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:GTI) fell 12.3% to $3.40 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Tuesday. ICZOOM Group Inc (NASDAQ:IZM) fell 10.1% to $1.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 34% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:IZM) fell 10.1% to $1.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 34% on Tuesday. Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) dipped 7.7% to $7.86 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $150 million offering.

(NYSE:BHVN) dipped 7.7% to $7.86 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $150 million offering. Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) dipped 4% to $4.21 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:SFIX) dipped 4% to $4.21 in pre-market trading. Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) fell 3.7% to $34.29 in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock