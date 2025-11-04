screen showing Dow Jones graph
November 4, 2025 9:53 AM 2 min read

Dow Dips Over 400 Points; Pfizer Earnings Top Estimates

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 400 points on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.91% to 46,906.05 while the NASDAQ dipped 1.59% to 23,456.33. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.17% to 6,772.04.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer staples shares jumped by 0.5% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, information technology stocks fell by 1.8%.

Top Headline

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter.

The company posted third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 87 cents, compared to $1.06 a year ago, beating the consensus of 63 cents. Pfizer’s third-quarter sales fell 6% year over year to $16.65 billion, beating the consensus of $16.59 billion. The revenue reflected an operational decline of 7%.

Pfizer raised fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings guidance from $2.90-$3.10 per share to $3.00-$3.15, versus consensus of $3.04.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares shot up 135% to $10.74 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by QOL Medical.
  • Shares of PTL Limited (NASDAQ:PTLE) got a boost, surging 120% to $0.4108 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in H1 EPS results.
  • Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) shares were also up, gaining 50% to $6.16 after the company announced it will be acquired by a group led by TriArtisan Capital Advisors in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $620 million, or $6.25 per share.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares dropped 56% to $1.7601. Prelude Therapeutics signed an agreement for Incyte to acquire JAK2V617F JH2 inhibitor program in development for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms.
  • Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) were down 38% to $2.61 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 guidance below estimates.
  • ALPS Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALPS) was down, falling 30% to $0.9979.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.2% to $60.34 while gold traded down 1.8% at $3,943.90.

Silver traded down 2.6% to $46.780 on Tuesday, while copper fell 2.6% to $4.9355.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 declined 0.7%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.5%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.4%, Germany's DAX 40 dipped 1.2% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.9% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.74%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng declining 0.79%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.41% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.62%.

Economics

The Logistics Manager's Index came in unchanged at 57.4 in October, matching the previous month's reading.

