U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 22 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 61 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $559.200 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $580.461 million.

Dave and Buster’s shares dipped 13.4% to $10.67 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

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