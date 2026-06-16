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Dave & Buster's logo on building
June 16, 2026 8:05 AM 1 min read

Dave and Buster's Reports Downbeat Q1 Earnings, Joins Alvotech And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 22 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 61 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $559.200 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $580.461 million.

Dave and Buster’s shares dipped 13.4% to $10.67 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

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