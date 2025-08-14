August 14, 2025 7:55 AM 2 min read

Deere, Coherent, North American Construction Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were slightly lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Thursday.

Shares of Deere & Company DE fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and lowered FY25 net income outlook.

Deere reported quarterly earnings of $4.75 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.67 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $12.018 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $10.311 billion.

Deere shares dipped 6% to $483.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Ibotta, Inc. IBTA shares tumbled 32.4% to $22.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported a second-quarter revenue miss and issued third-quarter revenue guidance below estimates.
  • Coherent Corp. COHR dipped 19.6% to $91.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will sell its Aerospace and Defense Business for $400 million.
  • North American Construction Group Ltd. NOA declined 18.5% to $13.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter results.
  • 180 Life Sciences Corp ATNF fell 18.5% to $8.74 in pre-market trading. 180 Life Sciences shares gained over 4% on Wednesday after the company on Tuesday announced it launched an institutional Ethereum accumulation strategy.
  • LG Display Co., Ltd LPL shares fell 10.4% to $4.37 in pre-market trading after gaining 20% on Wednesday.
  • Tapestry, Inc. TPR shares fell 10.6% to $101.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter results.
  • NetEase, Inc. NTES dipped 6.4% to $126.10 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.
  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS declined 6.4% to $8.83 in pre-market trading after the company reported a Q2 revenue miss.

