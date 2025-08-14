Deere, Coherent, North American Construction Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Thursday.

Shares of Deere & Company DE fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and lowered FY25 net income outlook.

Deere reported quarterly earnings of $4.75 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.67 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $12.018 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $10.311 billion.

Deere shares dipped 6% to $483.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Ibotta, Inc . IBTA shares tumbled 32.4% to $22.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported a second-quarter revenue miss and issued third-quarter revenue guidance below estimates.

. shares tumbled 32.4% to $22.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported a second-quarter revenue miss and issued third-quarter revenue guidance below estimates. Coherent Corp. COHR dipped 19.6% to $91.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will sell its Aerospace and Defense Business for $400 million.

dipped 19.6% to $91.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will sell its Aerospace and Defense Business for $400 million. North American Construction Group Ltd . NOA declined 18.5% to $13.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter results.

. declined 18.5% to $13.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter results. 180 Life Sciences Corp ATNF fell 18.5% to $8.74 in pre-market trading. 180 Life Sciences shares gained over 4% on Wednesday after the company on Tuesday announced it launched an institutional Ethereum accumulation strategy.

fell 18.5% to $8.74 in pre-market trading. 180 Life Sciences shares gained over 4% on Wednesday after the company on Tuesday announced it launched an institutional Ethereum accumulation strategy. L G Display Co., Lt d LPL shares fell 10.4% to $4.37 in pre-market trading after gaining 20% on Wednesday.

d shares fell 10.4% to $4.37 in pre-market trading after gaining 20% on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc . TPR shares fell 10.6% to $101.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter results.

. shares fell 10.6% to $101.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter results. NetEase, Inc. NTES dipped 6.4% to $126.10 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.

dipped 6.4% to $126.10 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS declined 6.4% to $8.83 in pre-market trading after the company reported a Q2 revenue miss.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock