Ferguson Enterprises, WEBTOON Entertainment, Jumia Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 150 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Ferguson Enterprises Inc. FERG rose sharply on Tuesday following fourth-quarter results.

Ferguson Enterprises reported fourth-quarter 2024 sales of $8.5 billion, a 6.9% increase from last year, beating analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Adjusted earnings per share were $3.48, ahead of expectations of $2.88 and up 16.8% from the prior year. GAAP diluted EPS was $3.55, up 59.2% from $2.23.

Ferguson Enterprises shares jumped 5.4% to $ 226.12 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Robo.ai Inc. AIIO shares jumped 40.3% to $2.1100. Robo.ai announced it signed a final joint venture agreement with JW Group and Ferox Investments to establish Robo.ai Industrial City in Dubai Industrial City.

QMMM Holdings Limited QMMM gained 29.2% to $92.67.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. WBTN rose 29.2% to $19.41 after the company and Disney entered a non-binding term sheet to develop a digital comics platform featuring current and past comics from across Disney's portfolio.

Kindly MD, Inc. NAKA gained 24% to $1.5400.

New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE rose 24% to $1.7150.

Jumia Technologies AG JMIA shares jumped 20.3% to $11.79. RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson upgraded Jumia Technologies from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $6.5 to $15.

Strata Critical Medical, Inc. SRTA gained 11.5% to $5.05.

Kopin Corporation KOPN rose 10% to $2.4750. Canaccord Genuity analyst George Gianarikas maintained Kopin with a Buy and raised the price target from $2.5 to $3.

LG Display Co., Ltd. LPL gained 9.3% to $4.9200.

Angel Studios, Inc. ANGX rose 8.2% to $17.32.

c. rose 8.2% to $17.32. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS gained 8% to $10.48.

gained 8% to $10.48. Bloom Energy Corporation BE rose 6.5% to $71.38. Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained Bloom Energy with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $44 to $85.

