May 13, 2025 8:47 AM 2 min read

This Caterpillar Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell upgraded the rating for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $69 to $90. Stanley Black & Decker shares closed at $72.53 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Manav Gupta upgraded PBF Energy Inc. PBF from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $20 to $26. PBF Energy shares closed at $20.79 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird analyst Mircea Dobre upgraded Terex Corporation TEX from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $48 to $66. Terex shares closed at $44.79 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird analyst Mircea Dobre upgraded the rating for Caterpillar Inc. CAT from Neutral to Outperform and boosted the price target from $309 to $395. Caterpillar shares closed at $342.55 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird analyst Joel Beatty upgraded argenx SE ARGX from Neutral to Outperform and maintained the price target of $680. argenx shares closed at $560.90 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying CAT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AFMD Logo
AFMDAffimed NV
$0.3200-53.8%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
1.92
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
55.59
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ARGX Logo
ARGXargenx SE
$552.24-1.54%
CAT Logo
CATCaterpillar Inc
$345.500.86%
NXRT Logo
NXRTNexPoint Residential Trust Inc
$37.53-%
PBF Logo
PBFPBF Energy Inc
$21.201.97%
SWK Logo
SWKStanley Black & Decker Inc
$73.301.06%
TEX Logo
TEXTerex Corp
$45.271.07%
WMG Logo
WMGWarner Music Group Corp
$27.31-0.62%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
NewsUpgradesMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideastop upgrades
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved