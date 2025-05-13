This Caterpillar Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell upgraded the rating for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc . SWK from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $69 to $90. Stanley Black & Decker shares closed at $72.53 on Monday.

UBS analyst Manav Gupta upgraded PBF Energy Inc . PBF from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $20 to $26. PBF Energy shares closed at $20.79 on Monday.

Baird analyst Mircea Dobre upgraded Terex Corporation TEX from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $48 to $66. Terex shares closed at $44.79 on Monday.

Baird analyst Mircea Dobre upgraded the rating for Caterpillar Inc. CAT from Neutral to Outperform and boosted the price target from $309 to $395. Caterpillar shares closed at $342.55 on Monday.

Baird analyst Joel Beatty upgraded argenx SE ARGX from Neutral to Outperform and maintained the price target of $680. argenx shares closed at $560.90 on Monday.

