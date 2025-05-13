This Rapid7 Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Compass Point analyst Merrill Ross downgraded the rating for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. IRT from Buy to Neutral and announced a $22 price target. Independence Realty Trust shares closed at $19.31 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- DA Davidson analyst Rudy Kessinger downgraded the rating for Rapid7, Inc. RPD from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $29 to $21. Rapid7 shares closed at $26.74 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Compass Point analyst Merrill Ross downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. NXRT from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $50 to $42.5. NexPoint Residential shares closed at $37.53 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Partners analyst Daina Graybosch downgraded Affimed N.V. AFMD from Outperform to Market Perform and cut the price target from $5 to $0.39. Affimed shares closed at $0.6930 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
