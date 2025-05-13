This Rapid7 Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Compass Point analyst Merrill Ross downgraded the rating for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. IRT from Buy to Neutral and announced a $22 price target. Independence Realty Trust shares closed at $19.31 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Buy to Neutral and announced a $22 price target. Independence Realty Trust shares closed at $19.31 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. DA Davidson analyst Rudy Kessinger downgraded the rating for Rapid7, Inc. RPD from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $29 to $21. Rapid7 shares closed at $26.74 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $29 to $21. Rapid7 shares closed at $26.74 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Compass Point analyst Merrill Ross downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc . NXRT from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $50 to $42.5. NexPoint Residential shares closed at $37.53 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $50 to $42.5. NexPoint Residential shares closed at $37.53 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Leerink Partners analyst Daina Graybosch downgraded Affimed N.V. AFMD from Outperform to Market Perform and cut the price target from $5 to $0.39. Affimed shares closed at $0.6930 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying RPD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock