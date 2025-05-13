Stanley Black & Decker To Rally Around 24%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Piper Sandler raised ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI price target from $9 to $11. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained a Neutral rating. ZoomInfo shares closed at $10.31 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham cut the price target for Annexon, Inc. ANNX from $16 to $11. Needham analyst Joseph Stringer maintained a Buy rating. Annexon shares closed at $1.77 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Compass Point slashed NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. NXRT price target from $50 to $42.5. Compass Point analyst Merrill Ross downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. NexPoint Residential Trust shares closed at $37.53 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- DA Davidson lowered the price target for Rapid7, Inc. RPD from $29 to $21. DA Davidson analyst Rudy Kessinger downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. Rapid7 shares closed at $26.74 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Benchmark slashed the price target for indie Semiconductor, Inc. INDI from $8 to $6. Benchmark analyst Cody Acree maintained a Buy rating. indie Semiconductor shares closed at $2.64 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Partners cut Affimed N.V. AFMD price target from $5 to $0.39. Leerink Partners analyst Daina Graybosch downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Affimed shares settled at $0.6930 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays increased Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK price target from $69 to $90. Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Stanley Black & Decker shares closed at $72.53 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity cut BILL Holdings, Inc. BILL price target from $105 to $75. Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating. BILL Holdings shares closed at $47.37 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies increased the price target for Matson, Inc. MATX from $125 to $135. Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta maintained a Buy rating. Matson shares settled at $113.94 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. slashed Neurogene Inc. NGNE price target from $50 to $45. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mitchell Kapoor maintained a Buy rating. Neurogene shares closed at $17.70 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying SWK stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AFMDAffimed NV
$0.6900-0.43%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
1.92
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
55.59
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Posted In:
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in