Top 3 Tech Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff In April

As of April 6, 2026, three stocks in the information technology sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Nortech Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Eastman Kodak Co (NYSE:KODK)

TD Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX)

Curious about other BZ Edge Rankings? Click here to discover how similar stocks measure up.

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