Why Check-Cap Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 52%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Check-Cap Ltd CHEK rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced it was granted European Patent Number EP4087488 titled “RADIATION CAPSULE FOR BOWEL DISEASE IMAGING AND LOCALIZE DRUG DELIVERY”.

Check-Cap shares jumped 52.2% to $1.75 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Treasure Global Inc . TGL gained 151.2% to $0.4760 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Thursday.

. gained 151.2% to $0.4760 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Thursday. BioLineRx Ltd . BLRX gained 91.4% to $0.4891 in pre-market trading after surging 20% on Thursday.

. gained 91.4% to $0.4891 in pre-market trading after surging 20% on Thursday. mF International Limited MFI rose 80% to $1.30 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Thursday.

rose 80% to $1.30 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Thursday. MGO Global, Inc . MGOL rose 48.5% to $0.8776 in pre-market trading after climbing around 5% on Thursday.

. rose 48.5% to $0.8776 in pre-market trading after climbing around 5% on Thursday. Nine Energy Service, Inc . NINE gained 30.9% to $1.61 in pre-market trading following a 10% surge on Thursday.

. gained 30.9% to $1.61 in pre-market trading following a 10% surge on Thursday. Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc . IVP gained 27.6% to $0.2630 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Thursday.

. gained 27.6% to $0.2630 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Thursday. SES AI Corporation SES gained 27.3% to $2.42 in pre-market trading after dipping 13% on Thursday.

gained 27.3% to $2.42 in pre-market trading after dipping 13% on Thursday. Garrett Motion Inc GTX rose 11.3% to $9.92 in pre-market trading.

rose 11.3% to $9.92 in pre-market trading. Meritage Homes Corporation MTH gained 10.5% to $84.00 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc . COEP fell 30.4% to $4.11 in pre-market trading after jumping 7% on Thursday.

. fell 30.4% to $4.11 in pre-market trading after jumping 7% on Thursday. T Stamp Inc . IDAI declined 19.8% to $0.5470 in pre-market trading after dipping 23% on Thursday. The company announced it will implement a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.

. declined 19.8% to $0.5470 in pre-market trading after dipping 23% on Thursday. The company announced it will implement a 1-for-15 reverse stock split. HWH International Inc . HWH fell 18.3% to $0.5300 in pre-market trading.

. fell 18.3% to $0.5300 in pre-market trading. Reservoir Media, Inc. RSVR shares dipped 18% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after falling over 5% on Thursday.

shares dipped 18% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after falling over 5% on Thursday. Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation CMCT shares fell 17.9% to $0.1716 in pre-market trading. Creative Media announced approval for a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.

shares fell 17.9% to $0.1716 in pre-market trading. Creative Media announced approval for a 1-for-10 reverse stock split. IT Tech Packaging, Inc . ITP fell 14.9% to $0.5700 in today's pre-market trading after jumping more than 11% on Thursday.

. fell 14.9% to $0.5700 in today's pre-market trading after jumping more than 11% on Thursday. Ark Restaurants Corp . ARKR fell 13.7% to $11.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 16% on Thursday.

. fell 13.7% to $11.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 16% on Thursday. Tejon Ranch Co. TRC shares fell 11.4% to $14.01 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 11.4% to $14.01 in pre-market trading. Aura Biosciences, Inc . AURA dipped 11.1% to $0.75 in pre-market trading.

. dipped 11.1% to $0.75 in pre-market trading. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation LINC shares tumbled 7.7% to $14.10 in pre-market trading after falling over 3% on Thursday.

