Merchants Bancorp is a US-based bank holding company. It operates multiple lines of business focusing on FHA (Federal Housing Administration) multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, traditional community banking. The business segments of the company are: Multi-family Mortgage Banking which originates and services government-sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities; Mortgage Warehousing segment which funds agency-eligible residential loans as well as commercial loans to nondepository financial institutions; and Banking segment that provides a wide range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial and other consumer loan products.