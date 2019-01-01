ñol

Merchants Bancorp
(NASDAQ:MBINM)
$25.34
0.24[0.96%]
At close: Sep 28
$25.04
-0.3000[-1.18%]
After Hours: 5:16PM EDT
Merchants Bancorp Stock (NASDAQ:MBINM), Quotes and News Summary

Merchants Bancorp Stock (NASDAQ: MBINM)

Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Merchants Bancorp is a US-based bank holding company. It operates multiple lines of business focusing on FHA (Federal Housing Administration) multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, traditional community banking. The business segments of the company are: Multi-family Mortgage Banking which originates and services government-sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities; Mortgage Warehousing segment which funds agency-eligible residential loans as well as commercial loans to nondepository financial institutions; and Banking segment that provides a wide range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial and other consumer loan products.
Read More

Merchants Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Merchants Bancorp (MBINM) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBINM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Merchants Bancorp's (MBINM) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Merchants Bancorp (MBINM) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Merchants Bancorp

Q
Current Stock Price for Merchants Bancorp (MBINM)?
A

The stock price for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBINM) is $25.34 last updated Today at September 28, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does Merchants Bancorp (MBINM) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Merchants Bancorp.

Q
When is Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) reporting earnings?
A

Merchants Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Merchants Bancorp (MBINM) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Merchants Bancorp.

Q
What sector and industry does Merchants Bancorp (MBINM) operate in?
A

Merchants Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.