Marvell Technology, Dell And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling over 100 points on Friday.

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company issued third-quarter sales guidance with a midpoint below estimates.

Marvell reported quarterly earnings of 67 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 66 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $2.006 billion which missed the Street estimate of $2.009 billion.

Marvell is looking for third-quarter adjusted earnings of between 69 cents and 79 cents per share, versus the 72-cent estimate, and revenue in a range of $1.957 billion to $2.163 billion, versus the $2.105 billion analyst estimate.

Marvell Technology shares dipped 14.7% to $65.87 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

TryHard Holdings Limited THH fell 10.3% to $5.38 in the pre-market trading session after jumping 50% on Thursday.

fell 10.3% to $5.38 in the pre-market trading session after jumping 50% on Thursday. Asset Entities Inc . ASST declined 8.1% to $6.15 in pre-market trading after surging 13% on Thursday.

. declined 8.1% to $6.15 in pre-market trading after surging 13% on Thursday. Inventiva S.A . IVA fell 7.8% to $5.85 in pre-market trading after gaining 21% on Thursday.

. fell 7.8% to $5.85 in pre-market trading after gaining 21% on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. DELL fell 6.7% to $125.50 in pre-market trading. Dell reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. Dell said it expects third-quarter revenue to be between $26.5 billion and $27.5 billion, versus estimates of $26.05 billion. The company anticipates third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.45 per share versus estimates of $2.55 per share.

fell 6.7% to $125.50 in pre-market trading. Dell reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. Dell said it expects third-quarter revenue to be between $26.5 billion and $27.5 billion, versus estimates of $26.05 billion. The company anticipates third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.45 per share versus estimates of $2.55 per share. NatWest Group plc NWG slipped 5.5% to $13.81 in pre-market trading.

slipped 5.5% to $13.81 in pre-market trading. MasterBeef Group MB declined 4.8% to $12.08 in pre-market trading after jumping 46% on Thursday.

declined 4.8% to $12.08 in pre-market trading after jumping 46% on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group plc LYG fell 4.4% to $4.27 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock