Tower Semiconductor Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Nutex Health, Kornit Digital, Tencent Music Entertainment And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. TSEM rose sharply during Wednesday's session following better-than-expected quarterly results.

Tower Semiconductor reported a quarterly revenue growth of 9% year-on-year to $358.17 million, compared to the analyst consensus estimate of $358.15 million. The Israel-based contract chipmaker's adjusted EPS of 45 cents beat the analyst consensus estimate of 38 cents.

Tower Semiconductor shares jumped 6.7% to $42.76 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC shares jumped 28.1% to $400.00.
  • Nutex Health Inc. NUTX gained 28.1% to $161.34 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
  • Everus Construction Group, Inc. ECG rose 23.7% to $63.62 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
  • Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI jumped 20.1% to $11.85.
  • LuxExperience B.V. LUXE gained 19.2% to $10.61 after the company reported third-quarter financial results and beat its adjusted EPS and revenue estimates.
  • Kornit Digital Ltd. KRNT rose 19.1% to $22.92 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results.
  • Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI gained 18.2% to $45.97 after the company announced improvements to its DLC-2 direct liquid cooling solutions and a deal with Saudi Arabian data center company DataVolt.
  • NeuroPace, Inc. NPCE gained 18% to $15.28 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance.
  • Oklo Inc. OKLO rose 17% to $37.47 following first-quarter results.
  • Reddit, Inc. RDDT gained 14.4% to $129.06.
  • Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME gained 14.1% to $16.75 following first-quarter results.
  • Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB gained 9.1% to $23.81.
  • Liberty Global Ltd. LBTYA rose 8.7% to $9.87.
  • PVH Corp. PVH gained 8.5% to $87.36. Jefferies analyst Ashley Helgans upgraded PVH from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $70 to $105.
  • Wingstop Inc. WING rose 7.1% to $306.51. Wells Fargo, B of A Securities and TD Securities raised their price targets on the stock.
  • SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN gained 6.6% to $12.00.
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM rose 6.1% to $57.24 after the company was named the pay-over-time provider for Costco.com in the US.
  • Tesla, Inc. TSLA gained 4.1% to $347.60. Tesla is reportedly preparing to restart the shipping of components from China to the U.S. for the production of its Cybercab and Semi trucks. This move follows a recent truce over tariffs between the U.S. and China.

