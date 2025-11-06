Large Zimmer Biomet sign at office in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
November 6, 2025 7:55 AM 1 min read

This Zimmer Biomet Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring downgraded Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $20 to $15. Kornit Digital shares closed at $12.50 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson downgraded the rating for Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Duolingo shares closed at $260.02 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Anna Andreeva downgraded elf Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $150 to $100. e.l.f. Beauty shares closed at $117.83 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Robbie Marcus downgraded Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) from Overweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $115 to $100. Zimmer Biomet closed at $87.55 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stifel analyst Paul Matteis downgraded Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $73 to $61. BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares closed at $52.80 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying ZBH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

