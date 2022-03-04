 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hurco Companies Clocks 24% Sales Growth In Q1
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 1:00pm   Comments
Share:
Hurco Companies Clocks 24% Sales Growth In Q1
  • Hurco Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: HURC) reported first-quarter FY22 sales and service fees growth of 24% year-over-year to $66.89 million. EPS improved to $0.53 from $0.10 in 1Q21.
  • Orders for the quarter increased 24% Y/Y to $70.86 million.
  • Sales by geographic region: Americas $24.01 million (+3% Y/Y), Europe $34.12 million (+41% Y/Y), and Asia Pacific $8.76 million (+32% Y/Y).
  • The increase in European sales is attributable to an increased volume of shipments of Hurco, Takumi, and Milltronics machines across the European region and increased sales of electro-mechanical components and accessories.
  • The gross margin expanded by 394 bps to 25.3%. The operating income increased to $5.21 million, from $0.979 million a year ago, with the margin expanding 600 bps to 7.8%.
  • SG&A expense as a percentage of sales reduced to 17% from 20% in 1Q21.
  • The company held cash and equivalents of $90.03 million as of January 31, 2022.
  • Price Action: HURC shares are trading higher by 1.44% at $33.46 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HURC)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com