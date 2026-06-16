Top 3 Industrials Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night This Month

As of June 16, 2026, three stocks in the industrials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Hurco Companies Inc (NASDAQ:HURC)

Geo Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

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