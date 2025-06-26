This Truist Financial Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Keybanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond upgraded the rating for Helios Technologies, Inc . HLIO from Sector Weight to Overweight and maintained the price target of $40. Helios Technologies shares closed at $31.52 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz upgraded Truist Financial Corporation TFC from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $44 to $55. Truist Finl shares closed at $41.40 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

UBS analyst Nathan Reilly upgraded Amcor plc AMCR from Neutral to Buy. Amcor shares closed at $9.05 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

William Blair analyst Brandon Vazquez upgraded the rating for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated ELAN from Market Perform to Outperform. Elanco Animal Health shares closed at $13.76 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

