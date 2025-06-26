June 26, 2025 8:26 AM 1 min read

This Truist Financial Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Keybanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond upgraded the rating for Helios Technologies, Inc. HLIO from Sector Weight to Overweight and maintained the price target of $40. Helios Technologies shares closed at $31.52 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz upgraded Truist Financial Corporation TFC from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $44 to $55. Truist Finl shares closed at $41.40 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Nathan Reilly upgraded Amcor plc AMCR from Neutral to Buy. Amcor shares closed at $9.05 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • William Blair analyst Brandon Vazquez upgraded the rating for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated ELAN from Market Perform to Outperform. Elanco Animal Health shares closed at $13.76 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying TFC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

