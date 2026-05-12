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The Real Villains No Longer Hide
May 12, 2026 1:24 PM 2 min read

Zebra Technologies, Vishay Precision Group, Quantum Computing, Aramark And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 400 points on Tuesday.

Zebra reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.75, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25. In addition, it posted revenue of $1.49 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion.

Zebra Technologies shares jumped 16.2% to $252.05 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock

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