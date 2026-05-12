U.S. stocks were lower, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 400 points on Tuesday.

Zebra reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.75, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25. In addition, it posted revenue of $1.49 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion.

Zebra Technologies shares jumped 16.2% to $252.05 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

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