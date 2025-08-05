August 5, 2025 10:43 AM 3 min read

Sterling Infrastructure Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Lemonade, DigitalOcean Holdings, Lattice Semiconductor And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 100 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 guidance.

Sterling Infrastructure reported quarterly earnings of $2.69 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.97 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $614.468 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $554.350 million.

Sterling Infrastructure shares jumped 16.8% to $317.62 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Ameresco, Inc. AMRC shares jumped 41.4% to $23.61 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • Arteris, Inc. AIP jumped 37.6% to $13.01 after the company announced a deal with AMD for its next generation of AI chiplet design.
  • Xometry, Inc. XMTR gained 36.8% to $42.38 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates.
  • Castle Biosciences, Inc. CSTL rose 33% to $20.32 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Lemonade, Inc. LMND gained 29.2% to $47.83 after the company beat quarterly estimates and raised FY25 guidance.
  • DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. DOCN rose 22.7% to $33.14 after the company beat second-quarter estimates and raised FY25 guidance.
  • Helios Technologies, Inc. HLIO rose 21.5% to $44.62 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates. Additionally, the company announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell Custom Fluidpower for approximately $54 million.
  • BWX Technologies, Inc. BWXT gained 21.2% to $187.45 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 guidance.
  • Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON rose 18.5% to $882.53 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance.
  • Tidewater Inc. TDW rose 16.5% to $57.00 after the company reported second-quarter financial results and beat its EPS and revenue estimates.
  • Smith & Nephew plc SNN gained 13.6% to $35.00.
  • Lattice Semiconductor Corporation LSCC rose 11.5% to $54.31 following strong quarterly sales.
  • Primoris Services Corporation PRIM gained 11.6% to $103.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and raised both its FY25 adjusted EPS and GAAP EPS guidance.
  • Mueller Water Products, Inc. MWA surged 11% to $26.57 following strong quarterly sales.
  • Dana Incorporated DAN rose 11% to $17.06 following second-quarter results.
  • Clear Secure, Inc. YOU rose 10% to $33.00 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates.
  • AECOM ACM gained 6.7% to $119.68 following upbeat earnings.

