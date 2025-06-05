June 5, 2025 3:29 PM 1 min read

This Hamilton Insurance Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Jefferies analyst Alex Wright downgraded the rating for MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $2,450 to $2,800. MercadoLibre shares closed at $2,573.96 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Kaumil Gajrawala downgraded Chewy, Inc. CHWY from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $41 to $43. Chewy shares closed at $47.29 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BMO Capital analyst Michael Zaremski downgraded Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. HG from Outperform to Market Perform and maintained the price target of $23. Hamilton Insurance shares closed at $22.08 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Kristen Owen downgraded Lavoro Limited LVRO from Outperform to Underperform. Lavoro shares closed at $2.54 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer downgraded the rating for Coursera, Inc. COUR from Overweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $10 to $11. Coursera shares closed at $9.36 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Photo via Shutterstock

