Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SWBI) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Smith & Wesson reported third-quarter sales of $135.71 million, up 17.1% year-over-year. The sales total beat a Street consensus estimate of $125.59 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported eight cents in earnings per share, beating a Street consensus estimate of five cents per share.

Smith & Wesson shares jumped 10.8% to $13.06 in the pre-market trading session.

