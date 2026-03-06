Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SWBI) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
Smith & Wesson reported third-quarter sales of $135.71 million, up 17.1% year-over-year. The sales total beat a Street consensus estimate of $125.59 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported eight cents in earnings per share, beating a Street consensus estimate of five cents per share.
Smith & Wesson shares jumped 10.8% to $13.06 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
Losers
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.