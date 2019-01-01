Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Health Catalyst beat estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was up $12.24 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.69% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Health Catalyst's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.21 -0.14 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.18 0 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 63.14M 60.63M 56.81M 54.42M Revenue Actual 64.72M 61.74M 59.63M 55.85M

