Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.25 - 6
Mkt Cap
25M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
0.18
EPS
-0.04
Shares
20M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Gridiron BioNutrients Inc operates its business in the health and wellness industry. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of cannabidiol products. Its product portfolio comprises CBD-based Drops, Gummies, Capsules, Energy Shot, water, and concentrates.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gridiron BioNutrients Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gridiron BioNutrients (OTCQB: GMVP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gridiron BioNutrients's (GMVP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gridiron BioNutrients.

Q

What is the target price for Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gridiron BioNutrients

Q

Current Stock Price for Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)?

A

The stock price for Gridiron BioNutrients (OTCQB: GMVP) is $1.25 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:40:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gridiron BioNutrients.

Q

When is Gridiron BioNutrients (OTCQB:GMVP) reporting earnings?

A

Gridiron BioNutrients does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gridiron BioNutrients.

Q

What sector and industry does Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP) operate in?

A

Gridiron BioNutrients is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.